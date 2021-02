Hill notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 20 minutes in Thursday's 118-106 loss to Westchester.

Hill came off the bench in Thursday's G League season opener, but he was dominant from beyond the arc and recorded 14 points for the Swarm during the defeat. The 24-year-old appears to have a role for Greensboro in the G League, even if he continues to come off the bench.