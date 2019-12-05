Ahmed Hill: Scores 27 against the Hustle
Hill registered 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 G League loss to Memphis.
Hill shot 50 percent from the field on his way to a season-high 27 points. His 18 attempts also marked a season high, as his previous high was 12. The 24-year-old also finished turnover-free on the night, while the rest of his team combined for 26 and suffered a six-point loss.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.