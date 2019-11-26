Ahmed Hill: Struggles from deep
Hill registered 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 121-102 loss to Lakeland.
After his release from the Hornets, Hill joined Northern Arizona on November 10. Through three games, he's averaging 9.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 28.0 minutes. A five-year player at Virginia Tech, the rookie appears to have earned a significant role on the Suns' G League affiliate.
