Hill compiled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes in Friday's 118-98 loss to the Hustle.

Hill has continued to come off the bench in each of the first six games of the G League season, and he's had inconsistent production for the Swarm. After scoring 14 points in the season opener, he's been unable to generate significant output on the scoreboard due to a low shot volume recently. He's now averaging 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 16.3 minutes per game this year.