Mitchell did not play during Tueday's 99-75 win over Westchester due to a left calf strain.

As a result of playing with Team Panama in the World Cup Qualifier and his injury, Mitchell has not played in a game with Long Island since Feb. 10. It's unknown when the 25-year-old is expected to return to action, as Long Island's next game is Thursday. Mitchell is currently averaging 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds through 30 games played this season.

