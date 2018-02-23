Akil Mitchell: Playing with Team Panama until Feb. 28
Mitchell did not play Wednesday due to partaking in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games with Team Panama.
Mitchell will also not be with the team for Long Island's next two games as a result. The third-year player from Virginia is expected to return to action in the G-League when Long Island travels to Raptors 905 on Feb. 28. During the season, Mitchell is averaging a decent 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over 30 games played.
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...