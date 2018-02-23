Mitchell did not play Wednesday due to partaking in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games with Team Panama.

Mitchell will also not be with the team for Long Island's next two games as a result. The third-year player from Virginia is expected to return to action in the G-League when Long Island travels to Raptors 905 on Feb. 28. During the season, Mitchell is averaging a decent 8.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over 30 games played.