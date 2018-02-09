Alan Anderson: Claimed off waivers by Lakeland
Anderson was claimed off of waivers by the Lakeland Magic on Thursday.
Anderson last saw NBA action in the 2016-17 campaign, appearing in 30 games for the Clippers and averaging 2.9 points across 10.3 minutes. At 35-years-old, it seems unlikely he'll back a significant NBA comeback.
