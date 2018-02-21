Alan Anderson: Mediocre performance

Anderson recorded nine points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three steals, one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes of action during Wednesday's 98-88 to visiting Greensboro.

Anderson struggled mightily from the floor Wednesday, shooting a mere 23.1 percent. In two games with Lakeland this season, the fourth year player from Michigan State is averaging 10.0 points per game as he looks to settle in.

