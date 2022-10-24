Griffin was drafted by Long Island with the 19th pick of the third round of the 2022-23 G League Draft.

Griffin struggled to see much playing time during his first season of college ball, averaging only 7.8 minutes and 2.8 points per contest with Illinois. However, he showed improvement over the course of his next two campaigns, finishing his college career with Syracuse. Griffin put up 13.3 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over 28 games during the 2020-21 season.