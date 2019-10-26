Alan Herndon: Goes to Canton at nine
The Charge took Herndon with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
Herndon took a trip overseas to play in Turkey last season, averaging 7.1 points 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 points in minimal action with the club. He jumped back over the pond and will continue his career in the G League in 2019-20.
