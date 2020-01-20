Alan Herndon: Held without a bucket in loss
Herndon did not score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT), but added three rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League win over Raptors 905.
Herndon doesn't make it into every game but usually scores a handful when he does. He's averaging 3.6 points in 14 contests this season.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.