Alan Herndon: Held without a bucket in loss

Herndon did not score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT), but added three rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Herndon doesn't make it into every game but usually scores a handful when he does. He's averaging 3.6 points in 14 contests this season.

