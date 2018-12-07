Alan Williams: Misses time Thursday
Williams (ankle) did not play in Thursday's loss to the Charge.
It's a troubling injury given Williams has put together a magnificent season to date, averaging 20.1 points and 13.9 rebounds in 25.2 minutes over nine games. The two-way player will likely be out a couple of games, but without an official timeline, there's always the possibility he could return for either of Long Island's two contests (Friday and Sunday) to end the week.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...