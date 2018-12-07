Williams (ankle) did not play in Thursday's loss to the Charge.

It's a troubling injury given Williams has put together a magnificent season to date, averaging 20.1 points and 13.9 rebounds in 25.2 minutes over nine games. The two-way player will likely be out a couple of games, but without an official timeline, there's always the possibility he could return for either of Long Island's two contests (Friday and Sunday) to end the week.