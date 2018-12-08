Alan Williams: Returns after one-game absence
Williams (ankle) finished Friday's win with 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and an assist.
Williams only played 22 minutes, but that was more because the center stumbled into foul trouble early, eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter. A near automatic double-double when healthy, Williams will get at least a day to rest an ankle injury that kept him out of Thursday's contest.
