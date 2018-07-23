Alec Peters: Takes career to Russia
Peters agreed Monday on a one-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Russian VTB United League.
Peters was an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, two-way contract with the Suns expired at the end of June. A 2017 second-round pick out of Valparaiso, Peters suited up for 20 games with the Suns as a rookie, averaging 4.1 points and 1.9 boards in 11.3 minutes per contest. The one-year deal with the Russian club will leave a return to North America on the table for the 23-year-old if he plays well enough overseas to generate renewed interest from NBA teams.
