Alec Wintering: Agrees to terms with Huseca

Wintering agreed to terms with the Spanish professional basketball team Huseca, Sportando.com reports.

Wintering will take his talents to the second division of the Spanish basketball league. He played in the top Dutch division last year, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals in 29.7 minutes across 15 games for the Dutch Windmills. It's safe to say that, due to his new contract, it's unlikely Wintering returns stateside this season.