Ford scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Ford scored in double figures for the first time in his last four appearances. In 23 games with Lakeland, the 23-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.9 minutes.