Ford recorded 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds across 38 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to the G League Knicks.

After failing to reach the 20-point mark in 19 out of his last 21 matchups, Ford registered 28 points while knocking down five three-point shots versus Westchester on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward is now averaging 12.2 points and three rebounds per game this season for Lakeland.