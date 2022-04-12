Ford averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.0 minutes across 31 appearances with the Lakeland Magic during the 2021-22 campaign.

Ford scored 20-plus points four times, including a season-high 30 during a March 23 loss. The 24-year-old was a streaky shooter throughout his rookie campaign, but he finished the season shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three (6.8 attempts per game). While he solidified himself as a solid floor-stretching option, Ford struggled to impact the game in other areas, which limited his overall potential.