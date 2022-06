The Kings acquired the rights to Vezenkov along with $1.75 million from the Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for the No. 49 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 57th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Vezenkov has played exclusively overseas since being drafted by the Nets and then having his rights traded to the Cavaliers in January 2021. He's not believed to be a serious candidate to make the jump to the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 season.