Aleksej Pokusevski: Declares for 2020 Draft

Pokusevski has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

Last season, Pokusevski played in the Greek second division with Olympiacos. He averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game. At the time of his declaration, he was ranked No. 27 on the ESPN Top 100. He's seven feet tall with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and can handle the ball, pass and shoot.