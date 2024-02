The Thunder waived Pokusevski on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Pokusevski averaged over 20 minutes per game in each of his first three seasons with the Thunder, but his role declined during the 2023-24 campaign. He's made just 10 appearances, averaging 1.2 points in 6.0 minutes per game. The 22-year-old will now attempt to seek out other opportunities.