Alessandro Gentile: Not joining Houston for camp
Updating a previous report, Gentile hasn't signed a contract with the Rockets and isn't included on the team's training camp roster, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A report from EuroHoops.net surfaced in August suggesting that Gentile would join the Rockets for training camp, but it appears the swingman never put pen to paper on a contract with the team that has owned his NBA rights since 2014. Per Feigen, Gentile recently underwent surgery on his hand, which may have nixed a potential deal with Houston. Gentile will presumably spend the upcoming campaign in Italy before perhaps entertaining a move to the NBA in 2019-20.
