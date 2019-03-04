Alex Abrines: Likely to sit out rest of 2018-19
Abrines revealed over the weekend that he expects to remain a free agent for the remainder of the season rather than signing with another NBA or European team, Antonis Stroggylakis of the Eurohoops.net reports.
Abrines was waived by the Thunder on Feb. 8 after an unspecified personal matter had kept him away from the team for much of the month and a half prior to his dismissal. The Spaniard said he expects to make a statement regarding his situation in the near future, but it doesn't look like he'll pursue employment elsewhere until this summer. The 25-year-old 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 triples in 16.0 minutes per game over 174 outings (16 starts) with Oklahoma City during the past there seasons.
