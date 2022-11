Antetokounmpo compiled six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and two steals in 20 minutes in Thursday's 117-105 win over Motor City.

Antetokounmpo's performance was fairly representative of his season so far in Wisconsin. For the year, he's averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes while making just 30.3 percent of his shot attempts. Considering his limited production, the Herd may allocate the 21-year-old's minutes elsewhere if things don't improve.