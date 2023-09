Antetokounmpo was waived by the Bucks on Saturday in a sign-and-waive move, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Antetokounmpo's signing and subsequent waiving was done in order to send him to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. While Antetokounmpo has yet to make an NBA appearance, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Herd in 2022-23.