Antetokounmpo tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 26 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 win in Windy City.

Antetokounmpo came off the bench and scored four points for the second straight contest. The 21-year-old's 26 minutes were a big increase over the eight minutes he played in the season opener.