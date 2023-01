Antetokounmpo (illness) logged zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during the Herd's 93-91 win Saturday versus Grand Rapids.

Fortunately for Antetokounmpo, he recovered from his illness before the Herd begin their 2023. The forward is expected to continue being a backup. Antetokounmpo averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds across his 15 games during the 2021-22 G League season.