Antetokounmpo logged four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during the Herd's 131-116 loss at Long Island on Monday.

Currently, Antetokounmpo is one of the Herd's mainstay backups despite their constant rotation of frontcourt starters. The forward averaged 20.3 minutes across 14 games he participated in during January.