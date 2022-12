Antetokounmpo amassed five points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes in Tuesday's 100-80 loss in Sioux Falls.

Antetokounmpo did not make a shot until converting a layup with 5:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. He's made just 32.4 percent of his shots and 20.9 percent of his tries from beyond the arc through 14 games for Wisconsin this year.