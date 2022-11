Antetokounmpo produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes in Sunday's 119-102 loss in Iowa.

Antetokounmpo scored seven of his 10 points in 16 first-half minutes Sunday. He's up to 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game through nine contests.