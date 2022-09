Antetokounmpo signed a contract with the Bucks but was subsequently waived by the team Saturday.

Antetokounmpo was acquired by the organization from the G League's Raptors 905 via trade in July, so the move is likely just a formality as Antetokounmpo will presumably join the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for the 2022-23 season. In 15 G League appearances last season, he averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.