Antetokounmpo logged 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes during Wisconsin's 126-108 loss to the Hustle on Monday.

Instead of Deividas Sirvydis, Antetokounmpo was part of Wisconsin's starting lineup Monday. Despite logging a double-digit point tally, he missed all of his three-point attempts and only free throw. Antetokounmpo is expected to be a substitute again after his spot start.