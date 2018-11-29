Alex Caruso: Misses Wednesday's game
Caruso did not play in Wednesday's contest due to an ankle sprain.
The two-way player seemingly just recovered from a strained right hip flexor, so the ankle sprain couldn't have come at a worse time. South Bay will kickstart a three-game road trip starting Saturday in Memphis, concluding Wednesday with a contest against Westchester.
