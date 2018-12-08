Caruso (ankle) registered 21 minutes during the win Friday over Santa Cruz, finishing the contest with eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four steals and two rebounds.

Caruso got the start at small forward but didn't wind up playing his full compliment of minutes as South Bay opted to play it safe. Caruso is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals through 11 games this season.