Hamilton was traded from Santa Cruz to Windy City in a three-team deal Monday.

Hamilton spent training camp with the Warriors, but failed to make the opening night roster and instead, has worked with their G-League affiliate up until this point. In 30 games with Santa Cruz, Hamilton has averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals across 31.7 minutes. However, Monday's three-team trade will send Hamilton to Chicago to play for the Windy City Bulls, where he'll look to further build his profile for potential NBA teams. The Louisiana Tech alum went undrafted back in 2016.