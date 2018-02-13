Alex Hamilton: Dealt to Windy City
Hamilton was traded from Santa Cruz to Windy City in a three-team deal Monday.
Hamilton spent training camp with the Warriors, but failed to make the opening night roster and instead, has worked with their G-League affiliate up until this point. In 30 games with Santa Cruz, Hamilton has averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals across 31.7 minutes. However, Monday's three-team trade will send Hamilton to Chicago to play for the Windy City Bulls, where he'll look to further build his profile for potential NBA teams. The Louisiana Tech alum went undrafted back in 2016.
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...