Alex Hamilton: Waived by Warriors
Hamilton was waived by the Warriors on Sunday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Hamilton was always considered a long-shot to make the Warriors' final roster, making Sunday's release unsurprising. He'll likely head back to the G-League after averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds with the Warriors' affiliate last season.
