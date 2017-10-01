Play

Alex Hamilton: Waived by Warriors

Hamilton was waived by the Warriors on Sunday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Hamilton was always considered a long-shot to make the Warriors' final roster, making Sunday's release unsurprising. He'll likely head back to the G-League after averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds with the Warriors' affiliate last season.

