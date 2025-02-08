Len is set to be waived by the Wizards on Saturday and is expected to sign with the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Len was part of a three-team trade Thursday that saw him being sent from the Kings to the Wizards. Len could still be claimed off waivers by another team, but assuming he isn't he intends to join Indiana to serve as a depth center behind Myles Turner (neck) and Thomas Bryant. Len didn't see much playing time off the Kings' bench, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 7.2 minutes per game before being traded.