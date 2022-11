Morales recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Legends.

Morales didn't play in the first game of Lakeland's back-to-back series versus Texas on Monday due to an unspecified reason, but his return to Tuesday's contest implies that it was most likely just a rest day for the 25-year-old. He's now averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 15.4 minutes per game this season.