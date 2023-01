Morales recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over the Skyforce.

Morales made his presence known on the defensive end Thursday versus Sioux Falls, as he snagged two takeaways and blocked a shot in the contest. The 25-year-old has now posted at least four rebounds in each of Lakeland's last 11 matchups.