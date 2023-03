Morales recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 109-85 loss to the Go-Go.

Despite the lopsided score, Morales was the only Lakeland player to end Monday's defeat with a positive (+2) in the plus/minus category. The 25-year-old also shot 83.3 percent off the bench and tied for the team-high with six boards, and he's now averaging six points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 41 appearances this year.