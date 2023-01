Morales registered eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the G League Celtics.

Sunday's contest versus Maine accounted for the second time this season where Morales grabbed double-digit boards. The 25-year-old has also now failed to play at least 30 minutes in nine straight matchups, so his fantasy upside should remain capped as the campaign progresses.