Morales recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Charge.

Morales hasn't been able to make much of an impact for Lakeland since the new year, as he's posted double-digit scoring figures just once across his last 14 appearances. The 25-year-old is now averaging 6.4 points and five rebounds per game this season.