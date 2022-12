Morales recorded eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-105 win over the Legends.

Morales drew the start versus Texas and smashed his previous season-high seven rebounds by collecting 14 boards Friday night. The 25-year-old also paced Lakeland in the plus/minus category with a positive 17, and he's now averaging 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds across 15 games played this campaign.