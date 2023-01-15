Morales recorded seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 win over the Swarm.

Morales hasn't necessarily been the most productive contributor for Lakeland throughout the 2022-23 campaign, as he's now averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game across the last eight contests. However, the 25-year-old concluded Saturday's matchup versus Greensboro with a positive 21 in the plus/minus category, so he'll likely remain in a limited role off the bench for the rest of the season.