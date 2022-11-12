Morales recorded 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Spurs.

Morales made the most of his limited minutes during Friday's game against Austin, as he finished with a 10-4-3 stat line, made all three of his free-throw attempts and snatched one steal in the contest. However, the 24-year-old turned the ball over a team-high four times, so he'll need to clean things up during the second half of a back-to-back series with the Spurs on Saturday.