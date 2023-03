O'Connell posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-123 win over the Stockton Kings.

O'Connell's game-high 10 rebounds helped him post his fourth double-double of the season. He also played the second-most minutes of any Stockton player despite coming off the bench.