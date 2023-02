O'Connell recorded 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

O'Connell's game-high 10 rebounds helped him record his third double-double of the season Monday. However, his inefficiency caused him to post a minus-seven point differential in the loss.