O'Connell recorded eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-104 win over the Capitanes.

O'Connell posted team highs in offensive rebounds, assists and steals in Friday's win. He will end the regular season averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.0 minutes across 32 games this season.