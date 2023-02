O'Connell recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Gold.

O'Connell posted a minus-eight point differential despite receiving limited playing time Thursday. He is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.1 minutes across 16 games this season.