O'Connell posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 112-98 win over the Austin Spurs.

O'Connell was Stockton's second-leading scorer despite coming off the bench Monday. He also made five of the team's ten three-pointers.